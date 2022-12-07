Real Madrid finalizing deal for Endrick, total package worth €70 million -report

Real Madrid and Palmeiras are finalizing the deal for Brazilian wonder kid Endrick Felipe, who is expected to sign his contract with Madrid this month. The total package of the deal will be worth €70 million including taxes and bonuses, according to a report published today on Brazilian outlet UOL Esporte, who have a very solid reputation as a reliable publication.

Endrick will stay in Brazil until the start of the 2024-2025 season, when he will be allowed to join Real Madrid. FIFA don’t allow underage players to make their debut for teams from other continents, so Endrick will just have to keep playing with Palmeiras.

Some Endrick highlights. Make of these what you will.pic.twitter.com/jEGixDVOVX — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) December 7, 2022

Endrick is still 16 years old yet he’s been one of the most coveted players in the market because of his potential. Clubs like Paris Saint-Germain were competing for his signing but it looks like Real Madrid have succeeded, adding another young star to their recent transfer policy which has seen players like Vinicius or Rodrygo signing for the club while they were still taking their first steps in Brazilian football.