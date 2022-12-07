OFFICIAL: Hazard announces retirement from International football

Real Madrid attacker Eden Hazard has just announced his retirement from International football, confirming that the 2022 FIFA World Cup was his last tournament as a player for Belgium’s national team.

“A page turns today… Thank you for your love. Thank you for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness shared since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you…” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Hazard made his debut for Belgium in 2008. There were high hopes in his country about him leading Belgium to their first success in International football, but the Golden Generation fell short and now it will be up to Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois to lead the Belgian national team over the next few tournaments.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez also left the team after being eliminated in the Group Stage of the 2022 World Cup.