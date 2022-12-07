Vinicius: “Modric is an example, a 37-year-old playing at that level is something rare”

World Cup rooting guide We know that most of you already have a rooting interest in the World Cup. But that’s probably just habit. SB Nation has devised a quiz based on your style of spots fandom that will *scientifically decide which team you should really be rooting for. Take it here! *no actual science was used.

Real Madrid and Brazil star winger Vinicius Jr was available to speak to the media today at Qatar’s World Cup, and discussed several topics, such as his upcoming meeting with Luka Modric and Croatia in the World Cup quarter-finals, the influences that Tite and Carlo Ancelotti have on him, and more.

On succeeding with both Brazil and Real Madrid

“I am very happy with the goals I set for myself and with having achieved some at the age of 22. I want to continue working as I have done to be able to be here now. I play with the best, in Brazil and in the Real Madrid”.

On the importance of Carlo Ancelotti and TIte

“I have always spoken on the phone with Tite as well as Ancelotti, who has also given me a lot of advice on how to be a starter here. I am very happy to have started the competition this well.

“I always try to improve, here and in my team. Ancelotti helps me a lot, like Tite; they are very similar. In each game I try to be more aggressive, on the mark, give more assists, score more goals and be more important for the team.

“Ancelotti has always given me the confidence and love that I need. He’s like a father to me. He does it for me and for all the players. Ronaldo says that Ancelotti was his best coach, and it’s not just in the technical and tactical part, but also in the part of living with the footballer, of dealing with great players. I want to send him a big hug, I’m glad for his love, he always sends me messages”.

On facing Luka Modric on Friday

“It is always very difficult to play against players with such quality, and Modric has always taught me a lot and continues to do it every day so that I can continue to evolve. He is an example, a 37-year-old playing at that level is something rare. Footballers like him, Cristiano, Thiago Silva, who are of an age that is no longer normal to perform like this and who are making it normal again. I’m happy to play against him and may the best man win”.