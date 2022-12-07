Preview, Squad List, Team News: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea; UWCL Group Stage

Preview

Real Madrid and Chelsea face each other again after two weeks for matchday 4 of UEFA Women’s Champions League. The first leg between the two teams that took place on Kingsmeadow on November 23rd, ended 2-0 in favor of the London’s side.

Las Blancas played a close to equal game in London, on which Alberto Toril and Emma Hayes commented in the post-match press conference. They highlighted the importance of experience which helped Chelsea keep their head cool when the game wasn’t going in their favor and that helped them win the match ultimately.

“It was a very even game in football terms, with a lot of chances. Two strong sides who clearly know what they have to do and the game was decided by small details. We need to play a very tough game tomorrow, stay very focused and take care of the small details to avoid being punished for any small mistakes we might make,” Alberto Toril speaks ahead of the return leg.

One of the biggest threats to Real Madrid’s goal in that match was Erin Cuthbert. Even though she wasn’t directly involved in the first goal, her brilliant corner kick made it possible for Chelsea to open up the scoresheet. The Scot also picked up a goal for 2-0 that has been debated to be an intended cross.

“We’re going to go out looking to win the game without inhibitions and try to take on our opponents with years of experience and more seasoned players, but we’re doing very well. We’ve had a good run of results over the last five months and we’re where we need to be. We’re in a very good position in the league with a game in hand and we’re fighting with big clubs in the Champions League. We’re ready to put in a good performance,” says Alberto Toril in the pre-match press conference.

“We’re really looking forward to it, extremely motivated. We’re coming off the back of some good performances and we’re full of confidence. It’s a difficult match, but we’re well aware that the game was very close there and we’ll go out to win here, playing to our strengths. Every game is important,” the captain, Ivana Andrés, speaks during the press conference.

The match will take place on December 8 at 21:00 CET (2 pm ET) on Alfredo Di Stéfano.

Squad List

TBA