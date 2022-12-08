We Up : 8 December 2022

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Special

Brazil v Croatia is likely to be one of the most memorable games in world cup history. Both sides have quality, endurance, experience and tremendous desire. Something will have to give but the game will be a special fixture regardless of the outcome. If Brazil win, the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao will be well on their way to making history. They will be 90 minutes away from their first World Cup Final. If Croatia wins, Modric and Co will be 90 minutes away from a second consecutive World Cup Final. Emotions will be running high

Unrealistic?

| Real Madrid values Jude Bellingham at around €100M, but his €150M price tag makes it very difficult. @MarioCortegana @4amigospodcast pic.twitter.com/5yTCyFLLU2 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 7, 2022

Jude Bellingham has taken the world by storm and in years gone by that would almost guarantee a move to Real Madrid. Times have changed. It is unlikely that the Englishman will make his way to the Bernabeu with all indications pointing towards a future in the Premier League instead.

Unsigned Hype?

️| Real Madrid are one of the clubs Cody Gakpo will hold talks with after the World Cup. @marcotimmer pic.twitter.com/x6JZ2q6kbd — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 7, 2022

There’s been a lot of noise about the lack of depth in the forward areas this season. How good is Cody Gakpo? Is he a stop-gap or a genuine contender for a starring role?

