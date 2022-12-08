 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

We Up : 8 December 2022

Thursday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

Special

Brazil v Croatia is likely to be one of the most memorable games in world cup history. Both sides have quality, endurance, experience and tremendous desire. Something will have to give but the game will be a special fixture regardless of the outcome. If Brazil win, the likes of Vinicius, Rodrygo and Militao will be well on their way to making history. They will be 90 minutes away from their first World Cup Final. If Croatia wins, Modric and Co will be 90 minutes away from a second consecutive World Cup Final. Emotions will be running high

Unrealistic?

Jude Bellingham has taken the world by storm and in years gone by that would almost guarantee a move to Real Madrid. Times have changed. It is unlikely that the Englishman will make his way to the Bernabeu with all indications pointing towards a future in the Premier League instead.

Unsigned Hype?

There’s been a lot of noise about the lack of depth in the forward areas this season. How good is Cody Gakpo? Is he a stop-gap or a genuine contender for a starring role?

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

The best Real Madrid player at the World Cup

view results
  • 0%
    Vinicius Jr
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Luka Modric
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Militao
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tchouameni
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Are World Cup performances a good way to measure quality of a player?

view results
  • 0%
    Yes. It is the best competition in the world
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    No. The sample size is too small
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Any player who does well at the world cup is worth the risk
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid