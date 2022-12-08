Real Madrid not interested in Enzo Fernandez -report

MARCA’s Mario Cortegana has reported that Real Madrid have not made Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez a priority, although they like the player. Reports published in the Spanish press a few weeks ago suggested that Enzo could be the team’s other option to improve the midfield if the Bellingham transfer couldn’t be done, but it now looks like Madrid are in no rush to add another midfielder.

With Madrid all but out of the race for the signing of Bellingham, Enzo could’ve been a decent candidate to improve the midfield position if either one of Kroos or Modric were to retire next summer. However, Los Blancos appear to think that Benfica would not let Enzo leave the club for less than €100 million and they simply aren’t willing to spend that much on him.

Real Madrid still believe that their midfield for the future is solid enough with Tchouameni, Camavinga and Valverde, but it’s true that they will lack some depth when Kroos or Modric are gone, assuming that Ceballos will also leave the club as a free agent next summer.