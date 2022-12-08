Real Madrid vs. Chelsea Live Stream: Time, TV, Channels, & How To Watch UWCL Group Stage Online

Real Madrid and Chelsea face each other again after two weeks for matchday 4 of UEFA Women’s Champions League. The first leg between the two teams that took place on Kingsmeadow on November 23rd, ended 2-0 in favor of the London’s side.

“It’s going to be a hard and complicated game. They’re a very experienced and mature team, they know exactly what they are looking for. They’re very physical, play with a high intensity and will require us to be very focused, but we’re also aware of where we can hurt them. They’re a very complete side, with a well-defined game plan and they manage the moments of the game well. They don’t always need the ball to cause you problems, at times they thrive off their opponents’ mistakes and they can dominate the game. We’re looking to get a good result to keep our chances alive,” says Alberto Toril speaks ahead of the return leg in the pre-match press conference.