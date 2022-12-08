Starting Lineups: Real Madrid vs. Chelsea; UWCL Group Stage

Complete change in formation on Toril’s side. The 3-5-2 formation was previously tested against a newly promoted Alhama but this is the first ever real test this formation will receive. Starting with 3 CBs - Ivana, Kathellen and Rocío, with Maite, Toletti and Zornoza in the middle, Olga and Feller supporting them from the sides on wings, and finally we have Feller and Esther leading the attack in front.

Emma Hayes, on the other side, has not changed up Chelsea’s much. The noticeable change is certainly James starting instead of Kaneryd after the brilliant off-the-bench performance she put up in the first leg in London.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Rocío, Ivana, Toletti, Olga, Esther, Weir, Kathellen, Feller, Zornoza, Athenea

Subs: Kenti, Teresa, M. Oroz, Nahikari, Gerárd, Claudia F., Møller, Lucía, Svava, Freja Siri, Sofía, C. Camacho, Sofía

Predicted formation: 3-5-2

Chelsea XI: Berger, Bright, Ingle, Carter, James, Reiten, Eriksson, Fleming, Kerr, Cuthbert, Buchanan

Subs: Mušović, Orman, Nouwen, England, Svitková, Kirby, Périsset, Mjelde, Rytting Kaneryd, Charles, Abdullina, Čanković

Predicted formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Date: 12/08/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (2 pm ET)

Venue: Alfredo Di Stéfano

Available streaming: DAZN UEFA Women’s Champions League - YouTube