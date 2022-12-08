 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Managing Madrid Podcast: The Endrick Mailbag

Kiyan and Lucas debate whether or not is worth the price, PLUS: His tactical fit, some inside info, and a ton more

By Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Palmeiras v America MG - Brasileirao 2022 Photo by Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

LINK TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR TORONTO PODCAST

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

  • How much did Real Madrid missing out on Neymar impact all these Brazilian signings?
  • Was Florentino Perez missing out on Neymar bad or good for the club?
  • A debate on whether or not Endrick is worth the price
  • How much do we trust Juni Calafat here?
  • Endrick’s small sample size
  • His best position
  • Luis de la Fuentes getting appointed as Spain’s National Team manager
  • How far would Spain have gone had they squeaked by Morocco?

Click here for access

Thanks for being a Patron, we hope you enjoy the show!

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid