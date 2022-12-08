Managing Madrid Podcast: The Endrick Mailbag

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

How much did Real Madrid missing out on Neymar impact all these Brazilian signings?

Was Florentino Perez missing out on Neymar bad or good for the club?

A debate on whether or not Endrick is worth the price

How much do we trust Juni Calafat here?

Endrick’s small sample size

His best position

Luis de la Fuentes getting appointed as Spain’s National Team manager

How far would Spain have gone had they squeaked by Morocco?

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)