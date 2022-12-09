Brazil vs Croatia 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch World Cup online

Brazil face Croatia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals, a tough match for Luka Modric and his teammates. Brazil have been impressive so far and are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament, so it will be interesting to see how they perform against a solid team like Croatia. Don’t miss the game on Sling TV.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr. and Eder Militao are expected to feature in Brazil’s starting lineup, while Rodrygo Goes should come off the bench if needed.

Needless to say, Madrid legend Luka Modric will lead Croatia’s midfield and most of their chances will depend on the kind of performance Modric displays tonight. Four years ago, Modric carried Croatia to an improbable World Cup Final, but he’s no longer at his peak and that kind of feat seems quite unlikely at the moment, even more so against a rejuvenated Brazil team who have been a solid block since the World Cup kicked off.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM 2022 WORLD CUP

Date: 12/09/2022

Time: 16:00 CET, 10:00am EST.

Venue: Education City Stadium, Ar Rayyan, Qatar.

Available TV: Telemundo (USA), Gol Mundial (Spain)

