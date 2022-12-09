Real Madrid have not told Endrick they won’t sign Haaland — sources

It’s safe to say that Endrick will be Real Madrid’s newest signing. The 16-year-old Brazilian prodigy, currently in Palmeiras, will ink a three-year-deal which kicks in 2024 — the year he’s legally allowed to play for the club — and there will be an option to renew in 2027.

Contrary to some reports in Spain, Real Madrid have not made any promises to Endrick about the avoidance of signing Erling Haaland (or any star striker) in 2024, per sources.

What club, player, and entourage did speak about, however, is their collective belief that Endrick will be a star. The club believe in him, and did convey that if Endrick panned out the way they believe he can, there will be no need to sign a striker of the quality of Haaland. They would shift their attention, rather, to a back-up striker that can play when Endrick can’t.

Real Madrid hope that Endrick will succeed Karim Benzema up front the way Vinicius Jr has succeeded Cristiano Ronaldo on the left wing.

Endrick, who is expected to be announced by Real Madrid officially in a couple weeks, was called up to Brazil’s U-20 squad for the South American Youth Championships today, but Palmeiras do not want to let him participate in the international tournament, as they want Endrick as part of their plans in pre-season and expect him to be the team’s starting striker on opening matchday of the league.