Games we play: 9 December 2022

“ This World Cup is not looking like a great World Cup to me...” - Ancelotti

The Dream

Karim’s first Real Madrid hatrick. How time flies..

Mind games?

| Jorge Mendes has offered Leao to Real Madrid but the response was ‘we are not interested’ for January. @marca pic.twitter.com/qx117YYBCy — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 8, 2022

Keeping options open? It will be interesting to see how this one develops if Karim can’t get right in time.

Another one?

| Cody Gakpo was offered to Real Madrid. But the management does NOT intend to make any January signings. The player’s future therefore points to Manchester United. @marca pic.twitter.com/rVDzhnUxvo — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) December 8, 2022

Negotiation tactics or the club genuinely feel comfortable with the current squad?

The World Cup

Who will you be supporting in tonight’s quaterfinal matches?

My pick is always Brazil. They are to the World Cup for me, what Real Madrid are to the CL.

I’d really love for Netherlands to do me a favour and send Argentina packing.

Brazil v Croatia

Argentina v Netherlands

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll Would a different manager affect the transfer policy at Real Madrid? Yes. The manager can ask for reinforcements

No. The manager has very little say on transfers

It all depends on the manager

Real Madrid managers have no say in transfers vote view results 36% Yes. The manager can ask for reinforcements (12 votes)

24% No. The manager has very little say on transfers (8 votes)

27% It all depends on the manager (9 votes)

12% Real Madrid managers have no say in transfers (4 votes) 33 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2