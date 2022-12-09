 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Games we play: 9 December 2022

Friday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
/ new

The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

Shoutout to the mods who do a fantastic job, Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Juninho, NeRObutBlanco and yours truly, Kung_Fu_Zizou

The Dream

Karim’s first Real Madrid hatrick. How time flies..

Mind games?

Keeping options open? It will be interesting to see how this one develops if Karim can’t get right in time.

Another one?

Negotiation tactics or the club genuinely feel comfortable with the current squad?

The World Cup

Who will you be supporting in tonight’s quaterfinal matches?

My pick is always Brazil. They are to the World Cup for me, what Real Madrid are to the CL.

I’d really love for Netherlands to do me a favour and send Argentina packing.

Brazil v Croatia

Argentina v Netherlands

The Daily Poll

Poll 1

Poll

Would a different manager affect the transfer policy at Real Madrid?

view results
  • 36%
    Yes. The manager can ask for reinforcements
    (12 votes)
  • 24%
    No. The manager has very little say on transfers
    (8 votes)
  • 27%
    It all depends on the manager
    (9 votes)
  • 12%
    Real Madrid managers have no say in transfers
    (4 votes)
33 votes total Vote Now

Poll 2

Poll

Who should Real Madrid sign in January?

view results
  • 25%
    Gakpo
    (7 votes)
  • 3%
    Garnacho
    (1 vote)
  • 18%
    Rafa Leao
    (5 votes)
  • 51%
    Goncalo Ramos
    (14 votes)
27 votes total Vote Now

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Managing Madrid Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Real Madrid news from Managing Madrid