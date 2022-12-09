Modric praises Rodrygo after missed penalty

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric talked to the press immediately after Croatia’s win against Brazil in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals. Croatia advanced in the penalty shootout, with Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes missing Brazil’s first penalty. Modric praised his teammate.

“I was his age when I missed a crucial penalty in the 2008 Euro. We have to praise him for having the courage and determination to take the first penalty, that will make him stronger,” said Modric, who has always been one of Rodrygo’s most appreciated teammates in the Spanish capital.

Modric was also seen comforting Rodrygo right after the penalty which sealed Croatia’s win.

Rodrygo, Vinicius and Militao will now head home after what has been a disappointing World Cup for the Brazilian national team. Ancelotti and the rest of the coaching staff will have time to get them ready for what’s going to be an intense second half of the season for Real Madrid.