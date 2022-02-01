Benzema receives prize at Madrid Sports Press Association Awards

At the 6th annual Madrid Sports Press Association gala, Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema received an award for his “on-field achievements at Real Madrid”. The Frenchman couldn’t be present due to his injury to accept the award, so club spokesperson Emilio Butragueño accepted the award on his behalf.

Butragueño read a message that was sent by Benzema:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t be at the Gala. I’m in full recovery mode and that’s why I couldn’t attend. I want to thank the Sports Press Association for the award and it’s an honour for me to share the award with the rest of the winners”

Butragueño also added his own words:

“For Real Madrid it is an honour to have Benzema. It is a pleasure to watch him play and for the fans to go to a stadium for players like him. He makes Real Madrid grow. I hope he can be at San Mamés.”

Real Madrid basketball star, Felipe Reyes, also received an award for his “successful career at Real Madrid and the Spanish national team and his contribution to basketball”.