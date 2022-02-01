Referee named for Copa del Rey Quarterfinals between Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao

The Spanish Football Federation have appointed referee Jesus Gil Manzano as the man in charge of Thursday’s meeting between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals.

DESIGNACIONES | Estos son los ÁRBITROS de los 2 últimos duelos de 1/4 de la #CopaDelRey.



⚽ @RealSociedad - @RealBetis

‍♂️ Juan Martínez Munuera

️ Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva



⚽ @AthleticClub - @realmadrid

‍♂️ Jesús Gil Manzano

️ José Luis González



Gil Manzano is quite possibly the best Spanish referee right now —alongside Mateu Lahoz— so having him in such an important game is definitely good for both teams.

This will be an intense single-elimination game at San Mames and Athletic Bilbao always play with a lot of intensity, so Real Madrid will have to make sure they can match that composure and intensity if they want to advance to the Semifinals.

Real Madrid and Athletic Bilbao have faced each other three times this season, twice in La Liga and once in the Spanish Supercup. Los Blancos came out on top those three times and knowing that this will be the last time they face Athletic this season, they will surely try to stay undefeated and clinch their presence in the next round.