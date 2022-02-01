Carvajal and Asensio rejoin Real Madrid squad in training

Real Madrid’s Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio rejoined the squad in training and completed Tuesday’s training session with the group, so they should be ready to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey’s Quarterfinals this Thursday.

Carvajal had been completing a small pre-season stage to increase his chances of staying healthy after testing positive for Covid-19 during the past Spanish Supercup in Saudi Arabia. The right-back has struggled with injuries for the last three seasons and coach Carlo Ancelotti and the rest of the staff will surely try to minimize the risks of losing him for what’s going to be the crucial stretch of the 2021-2022 season.

On the other hand, Asensio picked up a muscle injury weeks ago and he’s now ready to play. With Rodrygo and Vinicius arriving in Madrid on Wednesday evening, Asensio might have the edge to start on the team’s right wing at San Mames.