WATCH: Discussion on Real Madrid’s 6th European Cup title

Real Madrid have a hiatus from games, which means we took the opportunity to record our 24th historical podcast. For this one, it was only fitting that we chose the 1966 European Cup final where Paco Gento (rest in peace) helped lead a historic YeYe side to their sixth European Cup title.

It had been six years since Real Madrid had won a European Cup. They had gotten to the final twice, but lost both games against Benfica and Inter Milan respectively. If you’re curious, we did record a post-game show for the 5 - 3 loss to Benfica as well, which can be found here.

This was the first time Real Madrid played a European Cup final without both Ferenc Puskas and Alfredo di Stefano, which made Gento’s leadership even more important.

While the broadcast for this one wasn’t great, we did still enjoy talking about not only the game, but the broader picture of this team. Here’s a video clip of the discussion below. You can also listen to the full episode here (or listen to it on your podcast app).

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

London, February

Washington DC, March

Chicago, April

Mumbai, May