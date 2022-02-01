Endrick: “I support Vinicius and Real Madrid to win the Champions League”

Palmeiras youth player Endrick talked about the reports linking him to a move to Real Madrid in the future in an interview with MARCA.

The 25-year-old prodigy was asked about the importance of being linked to one of the biggest clubs in the world at a young age. He talked about the success of the club and how he looked up to Cristiano Ronaldo as a player.

“They [Real Madrid] are a club I’m very fond of because of Cristiano Ronaldo, who I always followed, with the four Champions League trophies he won there. I have a lot of love for Real Madrid because of Cristiano, although I have also looked up some of their history and they are a very good team. It is very gratifying for me to know that they are watching me and seeing my games. I am very grateful to God for that. I have to do more, it’s not good enough yet, I have to give more. I still have a way to go.”

Endrick was also asked about a match-used and signed shirt he was given by Vinicius. He talked about returning the favor to his fellow countryman in the future.

“Very good for me. He was in spectacular form, and he sent me this shirt. I support him a lot, also Real Madrid to win another Champions League. I thank him, I’m waiting for him here at Palmeiras. I have to send him a signed Palmeiras shirt.”

The wonderkid recently won his own silverware as Palmeiras’ U-20 team won the Copinha against Santos. Endrick talked about how he is focused on the present and not concerned too much about his future.

“I try not to think about the future, but about the present. I dream, of course, of playing in Europe, with the Brazilian national team and winning trophies.”

“I can only thank [Palmeiras] and continue working, because in July I will be 16 years old, and I will be able to be in the first team and win trophies.”