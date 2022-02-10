Open Thread: 10 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Yesterday’s training

The team continued preparations for the game against Villarreal. The sad news is that Mendy and Benzema are doubtfull for the game against PSG.

According to Marca, the club is hoping Benzema will join group training on Friday and play some minutes against Villarreal. AS went further, stating in their cover they will be available for PSG.

| "XI de gala" in Paris:



Ancelotti will be able to use his best XI against PSG. Benzema and Mendy will be AVAILABLE. @diarioas pic.twitter.com/vxPKMrivub — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 9, 2022

Will Los Blancos face El Capitan?

In PSG’s side, there are many doubts too. It is not clear whether Neymar will even be in the bench, as he recovers from serious injury. In addition, former Real Madrid players Sergio Ramos and Di Maria were absent from PSG’s training yesterday and they are doubtfull as well.

Bettoni explains Zidane’s tactics in UCL finals.

Not sure if many of you watched it, but, in the following video, David Bettoni, former Zidane’s assistant at Real Madrid, explained the tactics used in the three UCL finals.

