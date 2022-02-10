Isco looking to leave Real Madrid on a high note

To the surprise of many, Isco started the weekend’s match against Granada as a false nine. Despite the availability of Luka Jovic and Eden Hazard to replace the injured Karim Benzema, both of whom were more natural replacements for the Frenchman, it was Isco who was selected to occupy the most advanced role in the team. With less than six months remaining on his contract, Isco’s role has been limited this season despite Ancelotti always holding the player in high regard. In a new report from MARCA, it appears Isco is training well and has had an exemplary attitude since the turn of the year and thus has been rewarded by his manager despite not having a long term future at the club.

Isco has played well in sporadic substitute appearances this season and was a stand out back in September when replacing Kroos in a match against Levante. The diminutive playmaker has been at the club since 2013 - 8 consecutive seasons- and has won four Champions League trophies during that period. There is no doubting Isco has had a successful Real Madrid career with a cabinet bursting full of trophies, but there may always be a lingering question as to why he could never maintain his incredible form from the latter part of the 2017 season.

In 2022, what is in all likelihood his final season at the club, Isco wants to leave on a high note. Having just made his 350th appearance for the club, the Spaniard wants to record as many matches as possible and secure another La Liga title as well as another potential Champions League title. The club is expected to prepare a farewell for the player before he ultimately departs.