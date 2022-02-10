Raul reflects on joining Real Madrid first team in new Amazon Prime docuseries

Real Madrid legend Raul reflects on the first time he was called up to the Real Madrid first team in an interview as part of the Amazon Prime docuseries La Layenda Blanca.

He talked about telling his father that he was called up to the first team and how his father was shocked when he heard his son’s big news.

“I was already in the tracksuit of the first team and when my father arrived from work, he told me what he would do like this if I played on Sunday. There I told him that I was leaving with the first team. I remember that there was soup that day and my father was unable to put the spoon in his mouth.”

“I was traveling on a bus on the way to Zaragoza knowing that I was going to be a starter. I fell asleep, Jorge (Valdano) thought he would be nervous, but the nerves came on the day of the match. I felt uncertain about what was going to happen. Against Zaragoza I had many very clear chances and I missed them all.”

“I already thought they weren’t going to give me another chance. Luckily, they continued to trust and in the next match I was able to solve it.”

And trust the club did as Raul went on to have legendary status for the club in his over 16-year span with Real Madrid. He is the second highest goal scorer in club history and won 16 trophies. He also served as captain of the club from 2003-2010 taking over for another Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro.