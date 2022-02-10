Asensio: “I didn’t consider leaving Real Madrid”

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has talked to Cadena SER in an interview, where he discussed the ongoing season and his own personal decision to stay in the club even though he appeared to be out of the rotation.

“I didn’t consider leaving the club. I still have this year and another one left in my contract and I trust myself. It was a tough year after the injury and it is not easy to be back, but I knew that I could reach my potential during the second year after the injury. I knew I could be better than the Marco who signed for Madrid,” said the attacker.

Asensio confirmed what was said by his own agent, who explained that Ancelotti wanted him to stay in the club.

“Yes, I had a few talks with the coach and he told me he trusts me and that I would have to earn my spot on the field, and I believe that’s what happened. I feel comfortable with what he wants me to do on the field. The way he sees football and the trust he put in me helped me a lot, I am more calm and I can perform better. I think it’s paying off,” he added.

The attacker also explained why Real Madrid were knocked out of the Copa del Rey last week.

“It was a tough venue to play in, the Copa del Rey is a special tournament for them and we struggled early on. On the second half we improved and right when we were playing our best football they scored, that’s the way it is. I think that the circumstances were not the best for us to prepare for the game. We still have two beautiful competitions to play for and we want to win them,” he said.

Asensio concluded his interview by saying that he seems himself as a starter against PSG next week.

“Of course I’d like to start, I work to achieve that and I see myself helping, contributing and making an impact. It’s not my decision though, it’s the coach’s. We will see,” he said.