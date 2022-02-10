Mendy rejoins Real Madrid squad in training session

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy rejoined the team’s squad during Thursday’s training and while he didn’t complete the whole session, he should be more than ready to face Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 next Tuesday.

Mendy’s presence on the left side of Madrid’s defensive line should be extremely valuable for Los Blancos, as Marcelo is simply not ready for such a game anymore. Mendy has been very reliable defensively and PSG will definitely be a threat on offense, so it’s clear that having the French left-back in the lineup will increase Madrid’s odds.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti will almost certainly give Mendy some more time to recover and get ready for PSG when Los Blancos visit Villarreal this Saturday. There, Alaba will likely be deployed on the left flank with Nacho playing alongside Militao in the center of the team’s defensive line.