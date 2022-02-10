Anelka on Real Madrid in Champions League: “When moments like these come, they are always a very strong team”

Retired French forward Nicolas Anelka previewed the upcoming Champions League match between Real Madrid and PSG in an interview with MARCA.

“It’s an early final, it c8ould be. Two great teams, two great clubs. I give Madrid a small advantage because they have more experience.”

“When moments like these come, they are always a very strong team. But PSG have extraordinary players so they can also get a good result.

“There are so many quality players that I don’t know who will be the best. Benzema, Vini, Messi and Mbappe, who may play at Madrid.

“It’s going to be a very even game. There are also two great coaches, so it’s also going to be a very tactical game. We’re going to see how Madrid approach the game: if they’re more defensive or dominant like they are in Spain.”

Anelka played for both Real Madrid and PSG during points of his almost 20-year senior career. He also gave his thoughts on another French forward who could possibly move from Paris to Madrid.

“Everyone says that he is going to go to Madrid. And will he want to make a difference to show precisely that he can play at Madrid?”

“It’s possible that he wants to win to leave PSG in style before going to Madrid, but the truth is that I don’t know what’s going on in his head.”

“What I can say is that generally when a player wants to leave on a free [transfer]...If he wanted to stay, I think he would have [re-]signed earlier. I think he will be at Madrid next year.”