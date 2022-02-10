Managing Madrid Podcast: The PSG Preview / BBC vs GPS Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- BBC vs GPS

- Should Real Madrid have made a play for Aubamayeng?

- Different XIs vs 6 of the best teams in Europe

- How confident are we against PSG?

- Will Ferland Mendy be back for Tuesday?

- Angel Di Maria and Neymar status (and who we fear most)

- Karim Benzema — should he play if not 100%?

- Casemiro back-up and the challenge with finding the right player

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM)