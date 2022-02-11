Mauricio Pochettino: “Benzema would be a significant loss for Madrid”

Only five days remain before the pivotal UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and PSG. In a press conference this Thursday, ahead of Friday’s Ligue 1 match against Rennes, Mauricio Pochettino answered some questions on the state of his players and some thoughts on Real Madrid.

Benzema

“He is a great player who is showing his talent at Madrid year after year. It would be a significant loss for Madrid. I wouldn’t say it benefits Paris, but it’s clear that he is a top striker. In the analysis of the team, much is taken into account whether Benzema plays or not”

Neymar’s health

“Neymar is improving, but he will not be available for the game tomorrow. We will see if he can be ready for Madrid, that is the plan. All the great players want to play in big games. He already knows what it’s like to get injured and with these types of games, he has the maturity to channel energy and play in the best conditions when available.”

Mbappe’s freedom in attack

“Kylian is a player who can play in any attacking position, he cannot be pigeonholed into one spot. He has to have freedom to move and we like that. He has to feel free to give his best. We try to provide that for him in our system, because he is lethal from the left, the right, and the center.”

Given that PSG play on Friday, they will have a day extra to recover ahead of the Champions League match. Judging from Pochettino’s quotes, a lot of thought and focus is already on Tuesday despite one Ligue 1 match still left to be played before the big battle in Paris.