Open Thread: 11 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

More about Mendy and Benzema.

Marcelo is very likely the start in Saturday’s game. At the moment, it is not clear if Ancelotti will give minutes to Mendy against Villarreal or reserve him for PSG. Benzema is even more complicated. Even if he goes with the squad to Paris, we will have to wait until Monday’s training to know if he will play or not. Ancelotti and Benzema hope the player plays 60 minutes, as he is not ready for full 90 mins.

Marca pratically said Carlo has runned Benzema into the ground. His injury happened vs Elche, but he is on the limit for two months. Problems began on December 4th.

No surprise: KCM will start against PSG.

Per AS, Ancelotti already has 9 starters for the PSG game and he’ll stick with the KCM midfield. His only doubts are Benzema and the right winger: Asensio or Rodrygo. Definitely, no surprise.

Premiere of La Leyenda Blanca!

| Real Madrid’s Amazon Prime documentary comes out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/fvJqT75s8a — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 10, 2022

The first episode of the new Amazon Prime documentary series came out today! The series will consist of 6 episodes of about 45-50 minutes each. According to Real Madrid’s website:

The documentary will feature the greatest achievements and milestones that have earned our club its legendary status. The programme adopts a new format in the field of sports coverage due to its cinematographic aesthetics and also features images in colour of different moments from the first five European Cups, shown for the first time.

Current players Carvajal, Lucaz Vazquez, Modric and Marcelo appear in the documentary, as well legendary players like Butragueño, Casillas, Camacho, Mijatović, Arbeloa and Lolo Sáinz. If you watched already, please give us your comments about it!