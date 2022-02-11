Benzema hoping to be ready for at least 60 minutes against PSG -report

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is hoping to recover in time to play at least 60 minutes when his team visits Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the 2022 UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16, according to a report published today on Spanish newspaper ABC.

Benzema suffered a muscle injury during the last game before the break and while some thought that he could even be ready to face Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey Quarterfinals, the French attacker is still to rejoin the squad in training, which means that he will surely have to miss Saturday’s away match against Villarreal in La Liga.

It’s quite clear that Benzema is one of the most important players for Real Madrid, so he will definitely try his very best to be ready for the first leg against PSG. However, would he be risking a serious injury if he were to feature? If so, would it be worth it knowing that there’s a return leg to be played at the Bernabeu and three more months of matches in La Liga?

One thing is for certain. Coach Carlo Ancelotti and Madrid’s medical staff will have an important decision to make before the trip to Paris.