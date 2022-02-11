Real Madrid Femenino draw Alhama in Copa del la Reina

Real Madrid Femenino today were drawn against Alhama Club de Futbol in the Copa de la Reina Round of 16. The Copa de la Reina Round of 16 will be disputed on March 2 and 3 in a single-elimination match at the Complejo Deportivo Guadalentin. When deciding the day of the match, the teams participating in European competitions will be given priority. The hosts will be given the next level of priority.

Las Blancas’ opponent resides in the Segunda Division Femenina and sit in second place behind Granada. The team has amassed 30 points through 16 matches played. Alhama defeated Primera Iberdrola side Eibar courtesy of goals from Violeta Garcia, Nerea Gantxegi (OG) and Lena. Eibar pulled one goal back in the 85th minute and lost 3-1.

Real Madrid are looking to do better than they did in last year’s competition. Las Blancas were eliminated by cross-town rivals Madrid CFF 2-1 in extra time.

Round of 16 fixtures

Espanyol-Madrid CFF

Alhama-Real Madrid

Valencia-UDG Tenerife

Athletic-Sevilla

Rayo Vallecano-Barcelona

Villarreal-Real Sociedad

Sporting de Huelva-Atlético

Real Betis-Levante