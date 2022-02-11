Churros y Tácticas Podcast: New Haaland reports, Benzema updates, Zidane’s next job

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- The latest reliable reports on Erling Haaland
- Carlo Ancelotti’s quotes about Karim Benzema
- Zinedine Zidane’s next job
- Philippe Coutinho’s surge start his Aston Villa stint
- Will Barcelona get the 40m for him?
- The James Harden - Ben Simmons trade
- The all-star draft
- The best show on sports television
- And more.
Click here for access
Enjoy the raw Churros, Patrons!
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.
Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas
Loading comments...