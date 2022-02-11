Churros y Tácticas Podcast: New Haaland reports, Benzema updates, Zidane’s next job

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- The latest reliable reports on Erling Haaland

- Carlo Ancelotti’s quotes about Karim Benzema

- Zinedine Zidane’s next job

- Philippe Coutinho’s surge start his Aston Villa stint

- Will Barcelona get the 40m for him?

- The James Harden - Ben Simmons trade

- The all-star draft

- The best show on sports television

- And more.

