Real Madrid Extend Kenti Robles’ Contract Until 2024

Las Blancas have locked down their best fullback for another 2 years.

By Om Arvind
Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images

Real Madrid have officially extended Kenti Robles’ contract until 2024.

The renewal takes the 30-year-old through to the end of her prime years, ensuring that Real Madrid get everything they can out of one of their best players. The Mexican has consistently been the team’s most impactful fullback since last season and offers a level of offensive reliability that few others in the league can match.

Her explosiveness on the overlap remains youthful in appearance and she has developed good chemistry with 20/21 MVP Marta Cardona, especially in quick-fire combinations, where Kenti is particularly underrated.

When switched on, she’s also a premier defensive talent and showed up big time vs. Manchester City in the UWCL qualifiers.

This is just one of many renewals that can be expected over the coming weeks and months, as Las Blancas look to retain the core that has done so well for them up until this point.

