Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Villarreal

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Saturday’s away match against Villarreal in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD LIST:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho and Marcelo.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Attackers: Hazard, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

As expected, neither Karim Benzema nor Ferland Mendy will be available for the game as they try to recover in time for Tuesday’s crucial match against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League’s Round of 16.

Will Ancelotti start Jovic or could he deploy Isco as a false nine in order to help control the game? Villarreal are an offensive-minded team, so having Isco helping the midfield could be useful.

Alaba will be expected to start as a left-back with Nacho playing alongside Militao in the center of the defensive line. Casemiro, Modric, Kroos, Asensio and Vinicius should all start.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/12/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

