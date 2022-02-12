Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Villarreal without key players Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy. The two Frenchmen are trying to recover in time for Tuesday’s away match against Paris Saint-Germain and Ancelotti didn’t want to risk them today.

Villarreal predicted XI: Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Parejo, Trigueros, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Danjuma.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Asensio, Vinicius, Isco.

Ancelotti will be expected to start Isco as a false nine considering how strong Villarreal’s midfield is. Isco’s presence could be very helpful against the likes of Parejo and Trigueros, who like to have the ball and keep control of the game. Jovic is a pure striker and definitely a better finisher than the Spanish midfielder, but Real Madrid could struggle against Villarreal if Casemiro, Kroos and Modric can’t have possession of the ball.

Madrid will need to find some productivity on offense without Karim Benzema.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/12/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

