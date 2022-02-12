Villarreal vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Villarreal just two days ahead of a crucial away match in Paris. It would be tempting —and maybe even quite natural— for Madrid’s men to have that game against Paris Saint-Germain at the back of their minds, but they will have to focus completely on beating Villarreal.

Emery’s side are currently sixth in the table and their Estadio de la Ceramica is always a tough venue for visiting teams. Villarreal have versatility and can both dominate the tempo of the game through players like Parejo and Trigueros while also sitting back and wait for counterattacking chances for Chukwueze, Pino and Danjuma.

Real Madrid will be without Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy, two crucial players for coach Carlo Ancelotti. Vinicius Junior will have to take a step forward if Los Blancos want to earn the three points, while it will be interesting to see if Asensio can keep his good form going.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/12/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

