CONFIRMED lineups: Villarreal vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Villarreal in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Marcelo, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Asensio, Vinicius, Bale.

Villarreal starting XI (TBC): Rulli, Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Pedraza, Parejo, Trigueros, Capoue, Chukwueze, Pino, Danjuma.

The battle for the possession and control of the ball could very well determine the outcome of this game, so it will be important for Real Madrid to be accurate in front of goal and maximize their scoring opportunities while also defending well against Villarreal’s talented, quick offensive line.

Don’t miss this game!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 02/12/2022

Time: 16:15 CEST, 10:15am EST.

Venue: Estadio La Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

