VIDEO: Is it worth risking Benzema vs PSG?

It’s no secret that Karim Benzema is an integral part of Carlo Ancelotti’s approach and game plan due to the French national’s balanced profile. However, with the player dealing with and recovering from a hamstring injury, and the Champions League round-of-16 1st leg vs PSG looming, there are critical risks and rewards that must be considered when making the crucial decision of playing Benzema.

I discussed in detail in this video:

We will find out in a matter of days where the club sits on the spectrum of risk vs reward.

Dr. Rajpal Brar, DPT has a doctorate in physical therapy from Northern Arizona University, and runs his own in-person and online sports medicine and performance business, 3CB Performance, in West LA and Valencia, CA in which he further combines his movement expertise and fitness training. He also works at a hospital — giving him experience with patients in the immediate healthcare setting and neurological patients (post stroke, post brain injury) — and has been practicing for 4 years. Brar is additionally training at UCLA’s mindful awareness research center (MARC), has a background in youth football coaching and analyzes Real Madrid from a medical and skills perspective for Managing Madrid and on his own YouTube Channel. You can follow him on Twitter at @3cbPerformance.