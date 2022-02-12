CLIP: Discussion on Real Madrid’s confidence levels vs PSG

Here’s a clip from Thursday’s mailbag podcast for Patrons, where Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete answer the question: “Why has Real Madrid fans’ confidence levels dropped since the draw against PSG was initially made?”

We’ve uploaded the answer to that question for free on YouTube here:

This was recorded on Thursday of course, and on today (Friday), there is some more optimism surrounding Karim Benzema’s situation.

The full episode, which can be found here, also touches on:

- BBC vs GPS

- Should Real Madrid have made a play for Aubamayeng?

- Different XIs vs 6 of the best teams in Europe

- How confident are we against PSG?

- Will Ferland Mendy be back for Tuesday?

- Angel Di Maria and Neymar status (and who we fear most)

- Karim Benzema — should he play if not 100%?

- Casemiro back-up and the challenge with finding the right player

- And more.

