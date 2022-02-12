Real Madrid break new social media record

Real Madrid has become the first sports club to reach 40 million followers on Twitter, according to the official Real Madrid website. Combined, the club has over 384 million followers across their various social networks. Real Madrid is the first account of any sporting institution on the planet to have reached these figures.

From a club perspective, the key is engaging with the fans, maintaining and growing the fan base, and ultimately finding a method to reach these fans and tap into any potential economic benefit. The allure and grandeur of Real Madrid reaches far across the globe with fans in all sectors of the world. The latest release of Amazon Prime’s, “La Leyenda Blanca” gives further insight into the history and tradition of the club, potentially attracting even more new followers to the team based in the Spanish capital.

It’s clear, the biggest club in the world sets the highest standards — not just on the field, but off the field. Whether it be the finances, the day to day operations, the method of negotiating, the facilities, and as illustrated above — even the social media networks — all are held to the highest standard and expected to be first in class. The club will be happy for their latest milestone and will look to extend their reach even further.