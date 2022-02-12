Open Thread: 12 February 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

It is matchday!

AS line up has a surprise: Modric will get some rest, finally. Per Marca, as Casemiro returns, Ancelotti will give rest to Modric or Kroos. Further, Marca said Lucaz Vazquez in order to rest Carva for the PSG game. Two players getting rest in the same game?

Carlo’s comments about rotations are curious. He said January was a very tiring month for Vinicius. In the same presser, he said it’s not true he does not rotate. If he didn’t, it’s because players weren’t tired.

If Los Blancos win today, Ancelotti will have the best La Liga victories percentage in the history of the club.

Poll

For the game against Villarreal, as Mendy and Benzema are out, vote below!

Poll Who would you start in the left-black? Marcelo

Nacho

Alaba

Miguel Gutierrez vote view results 0% Marcelo (0 votes)

0% Nacho (0 votes)

0% Alaba (0 votes)

0% Miguel Gutierrez (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now