Real Madrid Femenino Announce Squad vs. Eibar

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard.

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Athenea del Castillo, Caroline Møller Hansen, Kosovare Asllani, Marta Cardona

Absences: Marta Corredera (pregnant)

Real Madrid face Eibar tomorrow at 11:00 local time (5 am EST) and take pretty much a full-strength squad with them on the road. That’s the good news. The bad news: since this is an away match, it will not be televised.

Ezequiel Marín will commentate the match live on his YouTube channel.

Alberto Toril has been very aggressive with his rotations, never letting Asllani nor Cardona play the full ninety while declining to start them two games in a row. How long he continues that policy is something to keep an eye on. He clearly doesn’t want a repeat of the injury fiasco that contributed to David Aznar’s sacking, but those two will need to become regular fixtures in the eleven again at some point.