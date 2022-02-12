Ancelotti: “Maybe in the first half we had too much of a low block”

Carlo Ancelotti was logically frustrated with Real Madrid’s draw at Villarreal on Saturday afternoon, but he was pleased with the way the team improved in the second half. He said, in his post-match press conference: “Maybe in the first half we had too much of a low block. Maybe we weren’t aggressive enough. That’s why I think they controlled the game more at that point. It was completely different in the second half, when we were much more aggressive without the ball. That was the difference.”

Ancelotti on the chances of Bale starting vs PSG

Gareth Bale came in for Karim Benzema in this one and Ancelotti was asked if he thinks the Welshman could do the same against PSG, if there’s a need. On that, the Italian said: “I don’t know, we’ll have to see in the coming days. I just hope we can welcome back all the players who were absent today. Bale had his opportunity today and did well. He could have scored and he was dangerous. He did all we asked of him. He showed he is committed.”

Ancelotti on Vinícius dealing with pressure from opponents

Not for the first time, Vinícius was targeted by the opposition and Ancelotti was asked if he thinks the Brazilian is handling these kinds of situations well. He said: “It doesn’t worry me. He has to understand that this could happen. He has to just try to stay focused on the game. Vinícius had a good game and we shouldn’t waste energy on such things.”