Open Thread: 13 February 2022

Vini played 150 games for Real Madrid!

Vini Jr on IG: "150 games in the biggest club in the world. HALA MADRID!" pic.twitter.com/gw3kqtSuBm — Madrid Xtra. (@MadridXtra) February 12, 2022

Yesterday’s draw vs Villarreal was covered in the Immediate Reaction and Player Ratings articles. Ancelotti post-game comments were also covered. More from Carlo’s press conference:

Ancelotti: “We needed a bit more of a clinical edge. With a little more luck we could well have got the goal today. We had three one-on-ones against the goalkeeper, hit the bar twice…” pic.twitter.com/85jqdTghqh — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) February 12, 2022

Completely focus on PSG

It looks like it’s not this time Real Madrid will play against Sergio Ramos. He is out for tuesday’s game. Neymar, however, is likely to be in the squad.

