Open Thread: 13 February 2022

Our Sunday Edition of the Daily Merengue

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Vini played 150 games for Real Madrid!

Yesterday’s draw vs Villarreal was covered in the Immediate Reaction and Player Ratings articles. Ancelotti post-game comments were also covered. More from Carlo’s press conference:

Completely focus on PSG

It looks like it’s not this time Real Madrid will play against Sergio Ramos. He is out for tuesday’s game. Neymar, however, is likely to be in the squad.

Poll

Poll

If Benzema is out, would you play Bale as striker vs PSG?

view results
  • 63%
    Yes
    (69 votes)
  • 36%
    No
    (40 votes)
109 votes total Vote Now

