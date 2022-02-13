Referee named for Champions League match between PSG and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Italian referee Daniele Orsato as the man in charge of Tuesday’s match between Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16. Orsato is one of the most experienced referees in European football and this one will be the fifth time he’s overseen a Real Madrid game. So far, Real Madrid have a 2-2 record with Orsato as the referee.

Orsato’s experience should guarantee a fair game, which is definitely a good thing for both teams considering how intense the match will be.

Madrid will be hoping to bounce back from what has been a somewhat disappointing start to 2022, with only two wins in five games. PSG have not been particularly impressive so far this season, but the French side will surely try to make a statement in the Champions League this season, even more so after completing the signing of Lionel Messi last summer.