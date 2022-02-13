Recap & Highlights: Eibar 0 - 2 Real Madrid Femenino

Real Madrid left it late but managed to defeat Eibar 2-0 to continue their recent winning streak under Alberto Toril.

Éibar: Malena, Ane Pérez (Miriam, 81’), Vergés, Llompart, Esteve (Arene, 70’), Ruth, Carla Morera, Natalie (Sheila, 80’), Carmen (Ane Campos, 70’), Noko, Rachel

Real Madrid: Misa, K. Robles (Ivana, 91’), Teresa, Peter, Olga (Athenea, 66’), M. Oroz (Asllani, 66’), Esther (Kaci, 80’), Møller (M Cardona, 46’), Rocío, Zornoza, Svava

Goals: 0-1 (min. 75): M. Cardona; 0-2 (min. 89): Vergés, own goal.

The match wasn’t televised but realmadrid.com gave us a brief summary of proceedings:

Toril’s team fired warning shots early, with a double chance for Møller. The Danish striker was able to put her team ahead, but her shot went slightly wide (18’). The local response didn’t take long and Carmen came close with a shot inside the area. Madrid tried again with an Esther long shot that narrowly missed. Before the break, Éibar had two good chances to take the lead, but the score remained 0-0.

Madrid began to have the clearest opportunities: first, with a shot to the crossbar by Olga and, in the 59th minute, with a Teresa free-kick that crashed into the post and narrowly missed after bouncing off the rival goalkeeper. Madrid’s insistence paid off in the 75th minute, when Cardona took a cross-shot from the right that Malena could do nothing about. In the 89th minute, Las Blancas sealed the win with an own goal by Vergés.