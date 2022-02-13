Recap & Highlights: Eibar 0 - 2 Real Madrid Femenino

Real Madrid left it late but managed to defeat Eibar 2-0 to continue their recent winning streak under Alberto Toril.
Lineups & Subs
Éibar: Malena, Ane Pérez (Miriam, 81’), Vergés, Llompart, Esteve (Arene, 70’), Ruth, Carla Morera, Natalie (Sheila, 80’), Carmen (Ane Campos, 70’), Noko, Rachel
Real Madrid: Misa, K. Robles (Ivana, 91’), Teresa, Peter, Olga (Athenea, 66’), M. Oroz (Asllani, 66’), Esther (Kaci, 80’), Møller (M Cardona, 46’), Rocío, Zornoza, Svava
Goals: 0-1 (min. 75): M. Cardona; 0-2 (min. 89): Vergés, own goal.
Recap
The match wasn’t televised but realmadrid.com gave us a brief summary of proceedings:
Toril’s team fired warning shots early, with a double chance for Møller. The Danish striker was able to put her team ahead, but her shot went slightly wide (18’). The local response didn’t take long and Carmen came close with a shot inside the area. Madrid tried again with an Esther long shot that narrowly missed. Before the break, Éibar had two good chances to take the lead, but the score remained 0-0.
Madrid began to have the clearest opportunities: first, with a shot to the crossbar by Olga and, in the 59th minute, with a Teresa free-kick that crashed into the post and narrowly missed after bouncing off the rival goalkeeper. Madrid’s insistence paid off in the 75th minute, when Cardona took a cross-shot from the right that Malena could do nothing about. In the 89th minute, Las Blancas sealed the win with an own goal by Vergés.
Highlights
Goal One:
Goool pic.twitter.com/vlLr5DzuuO— @JotaRdH (@jotardh) February 13, 2022
Goal Two:
Goool pic.twitter.com/Mp4DiP8SAu— @JotaRdH (@jotardh) February 13, 2022
@JotaRdH has plenty more clips and photos from the game. Check them out.
Here’s some live commentary if you’re interested. Dimo Tomov has posted full match footage from the stands in the past and may do so for this one.
