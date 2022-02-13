Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against PSG

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy have recovered from their injuries and will travel with the squad. Mendy completed Sunday’s training session with the squad and while Benzema was able to rejoin the group, he could only complete a portion of the session and will try to complete Monday’s pre-match training in order to be ready to feature in the starting lineup on Tuesday.

Ancelotti has a healthy squad for the game but will have to make some intriguing decisions with his lineup. He will likely address Benzema and Mendy’s status during Monday’s pre-match press conference.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 02/15/2021

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France..

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

