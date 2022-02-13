Managing Madrid Podcast: Villarreal Post-game / PSG preview LIVE IN LONDON

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, Ben Hayward, and Kristofer McCormack discuss:

Gareth Bale’s insertion into the starting line-up, and his overall performance

Marcelo’s performance

Real Madrid’s first half struggles

What changed in the second half?

The performances of Vinicius Jr, Fede Valverde, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, and Marco Asensio

Who should start against PSG? Particularly, at the left back position (if Mendy can’t play), and on the right wing.

Under the radar back-up striker signings

Jovic’s miss and overall performance off the bench

And a TON more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Kristofer McCormack (@CastillaCorner)

Ben Hayward (@bghayward)