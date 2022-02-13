Perez and Al Khelaifi to have dinner on Monday to discuss Mbappe deal — report

In a report published by MARCA today, the Spanish newspaper has released some details of a meeting that is to take place tomorrow, Monday, in Paris at “the world’s best restaurant” (as awarded to them in 2020).

It’s not uncommon for these meetings to take place, it’s worth nothing. So a report for two presidents of opposing clubs — especially of big teams about to face each other in the Champions League — is not normally enough for a story. In all likelihood, before the return leg in Madrid, Al Khelaifi and Florentino Perez will meet for dinner too.

Though, MARCA notes that the topic of tomorrow’s meeting will be special: centered around Kylian Mbappe and the inevitable deal that will see him sign for Real Madrid. It seems that PSG’s camp have succumbed to the will of the French attacker, and have accepted the fate the he will ink a deal with Real Madrid not long after the Champions League clashes are over.

While it does seem like Mbappe to Real Madrid is a formality at this point, the report does also state that though the meeting will be conducted as respectfully as possible, there is a lot of tension between the two entities which stems back to the ‘tic tac’ Chiringuito days which PSG were annoyed by. Since then, there have been a lot of passive aggressive remarks made by the Parisians towards Los Blancos.

This meeting is being seen as the beginning of a more peaceful end to an ongoing saga.