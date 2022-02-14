 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread :14 February 2022

Monday Edition of The Daily Merengue

By Kung_Fu_Zizou
The Daily Merengue is a place where you can feel free to discuss all things football. Do not be alarmed by the overt RMCF bias. It’s in the name!

The beautiful game reaches fever pitch

The Champions League is back. Real Madrid eternal love, good ol’ big ears takes centre stage once more.

Real Madrid have within their squad two unique game changers outside the much vaunted threepeat winning remainers. Vinicius and Fede are some of the most crucial big game players on the planet today. They have seldom failed to produce big performances in big games. This may yet be another night for the youngsters to shine on the big stage.

All you need is love.. Or a football and good company

The boys continue their preparation ahead of an historic CL night. The doubts around Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy’s fitness seem likely to leave the team relatively light in key areas. Ancelotti might have to come up with creative solutions for both offense and defense.

The winners circle

The ladies have gathered impressive momentum since their loss to the eternal rival. It is now 4 wins on the spin for Las Blancas follwoing a 2-0 win away at Eibar. In the league the winning streak extends to 6. The Real Madrid ladies now sit in 6th place with 3 games in hand and 7 points off of 4th placed Atletico Madrid.

Love story

