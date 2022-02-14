Casemiro, Mendy will miss return leg against PSG if they get booked on Tuesday

Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and starting left-back Ferland Mendy will miss the return leg of the Champions League’s Round of 16 with a suspension if they see a yellow card during Tuesday’s match against PSG.

Casemiro and Mendy are crucial players for Real Madrid, so much that coach Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to risk their presence in the return leg and deploy them in the starting XI at the Parc des Princes anyway. They simply have to be on the field of play.

Therefore, the two players must play with intensity but keeping their poise and composure in order to avoid getting booked. Mendy will be defending either Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe, while Casemiro will be the last man standing trying to stop PSG from reaching counterattacking positions whenever Real Madrid turn the ball over. That means that avoiding this yellow card will be easier said than done for the two players.