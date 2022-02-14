Beckham on Real Madrid—PSG: “This meeting is a dream for any fan”

Former Real Madrid and PSG midfielder David Beckham gave some of his insight into the Champions League match between the two clubs in an interview published by PSG (via MARCA).

“If we look at the players and the history of these two teams, the passion of the fans in these two cities, this meeting is a dream for any fan.”

“I’m glad I won’t be in the stadium. It would have been great to see two teams that I played for playing each other. But to be honest, I’d prefer to watch it at home in front of my TV. That way I can celebrate every goal, no matter who scores.”

“It could be a very attacking game. Two great teams are facing each other, and they’re two of the most exciting teams around at the moment.”

Beckham played four seasons as a Galatico for Real Madrid and spent just five months with PSG prior to his retirement from football.

He is one of the legendary English players and won both a LaLiga title and a Supercopa de España in his time in Madrid. And in his very short time with PSG, he was able to be a part of a Ligue 1 title-winning team.

Tuesday’s match between Real Madrid and PSG is one of the most intriguing in the Round of 16. Both clubs are two of the biggest clubs in Europe and are leading their respective leagues this season. It will truly be a special meeting between two Champions Leagues favorites.